WDFNL round five teams: Timely boost for Creekers, Power loses four to injury

Russells Creek star Taylem Wason will return to the field on Saturday against Old Collegians in a major boost for the third-placed Warrnambool and District league outfit.
The Creekers confirmed the skipper, who was unavailable for last week's tough 108-point loss to Kolora-Noorat, would return after missing due to family commitments.
Important Creeker Caleb Templeton also returns to the senior side alongside Bill Melican while emerging young forward Ryan Mercott will make his debut after strong form in the under 18 and under 15 competitions.
Co-coach Dylan Herbertson said having Wason back in the team, alongside several senior players was a timely boost.
"It's massive to get Taylem back, he really steadies the ship for us down back," he said.
"It's great to bring back in players the calibre we have, it always helps after a really tough loss.
"We got taught a football lesson last week, we'll learn from that and bounce back and hopefully get back to playing the way we know we can."
Lucas Wensley and Darcy Barker come out of the side alongside Blair Hewett (appendix) and playing assistant Jordan Edwards (hamstring), who is expected to miss a couple of weeks.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp confirmed there would likely be a couple of forced changes but would finalise the side on Friday.
Kolora-Noorat will hand some opportunities to emerging young players and in-form players at reserves level when it hosts Timboon Demons.
The Power have been stung by injury to some of their big guns with coach Nick Bourke, Ryan O'Connor, Ben Moloney and Joel Moloney all out with "various niggles".
But Bourke confirmed under 18 key position player Oscar Curran would play alongside Tyler Beasley and Tom Henderson. Spearhead Lucas Boyd is also a confirmed starter after missing last week with ankle soreness.
Experienced Panmure recruit Zach Leddin, meanwhile, will return to the Bulldogs' team for the clash against Dennington.
The mature-aged recruit from Monash Blues in the VAFA had impressed in his first three matches for the Bulldogs but missed the win against South Rovers.
Josh Parsons will also be rewarded with promotion from the reserves after a strong start to the season.
Kade Parker comes out of the Bulldogs' team alongside Daniel Meade.
"We might have one more change at this stage, we'll see how one of them pulls up," coach Chris Bant said.
Bant confirmed he will miss again as he battles a calf injury but is hopefully not far away from a return.
Fourth-placed Allansford will welcome back two key senior cogs to its side when it tackles ladder-leaders Merrivale away from home on Saturday.
Cats mentor confirmed Tom Knowles and under 18 league best and fairest winner Lachlan Read would return to the side for the blockbuster.
Recruit Dylan Chapman will miss the clash as he battles injury while Kalin Jans is also a confirmed out from the team.
Nowell said they were waiting on one more potential change but would give the player until the last minute to prove his fitness.
Nirranda will make a raft of changes including bringing in some of its most talented youngsters for the clash against South Rovers.
Blues coach Nick Couch confirmed star defender Luke Weel would return alongside pressure forward Jason Lee as they look to bounce back from the loss to Merrivale.
But the Blues have some injury concerns of their own with 2022 premiership coach and gun half-back Brayden Harkness out with a hamstring and Dylan Philp to miss with a groin.
South Rovers Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Oates, R.Hehir, S.Wilde
HB: B.Turland, T.Harman, J.Dalton
C: B.Goodall, D.Dews, M.Edwards
HF: S.Hodgins, A.Bosse, T.Bishop
F: P.Higgins, T.Ryan, J.Bell
R: K.Lenehan, J.Morton, S.Williams
Int: C.Britten, J.Higgins, B.Fedley
Nirranda Seniors
B: L.Weel, J.Walsh, C.Wagstaff
HB: T.Dalton, A.Parsons, M.Lloyd
C: D.Willsher, L.Irving, J.Stacey
HF: S.Willsher, J.Lee, J.Primmer
F: I.Stephens, R.Nutting, D.Lees
R: J.Willsher, H.Giblin, J.Paulin
Int: M.Primmer, T.Coates, J.Irving
Merrivale Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: J.Chatfield, D.Morris, T.Smith
HB: B.Hewett, J.Chatfield, S.Grinter
C: S.Alberts, Z.Welsford, L.Edwards
HF: R.Cottee, P.Chatfield, D.Burns
F: S.Brady, T.Wason, J.Edwards
R: J.Brown, L.Wensley, D.Barker
Int: N.Bradley, P.Brady, X.Short, T.Lovett
Old Collegians Seniors
B: M.Lenehan, Z.Brooks, J.Wallace
HB: H.Hall, J.Creed, J.Cust
C: N.Wallace, H.White, T.Kennedy
HF: N.Forth, D.Gleeson, F.Williamson-Loft
F: J.O'Flynn, J.Brooks, S.Walker
R: C.Barby, J.Zippel
Int: W.Owen, T.Lewis, J.Lucas
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: N.Bourke, J.Larcombe, S.O'Connor
HB: J.Dillon, J.Evans, L.Tebble
C: B.Moloney, S.Judd, J.Moloney
HF: R.O'Connor, E.Lee
F: D.Vick, P.Baker
R: J.Wallace, S.Uwland, F.Beasley
Int: J.Vaughan, C.Scanlon, J.Brooks, T.McKenzie, M.Wyss
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: L.Alsop, L.Smith, C.Dower
HB: T.Hunt, T.Marshallsea, S.Newey
C: K.Delaney, S.Cole, M.Wallace
HF: B.Harding, H.Mackley, O.Stansfield
F: H.Stansfield, T.Thorburn, T.Dwyer
R: L.Rosolin, M.Hickey, B.Newey
Int: B.Matthews, C.Trotter, M.Dumesny, S.Negrello
Dennington Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, T.Lee, D.Threlfall
HB: J.Hamilton, J.Dwyer, J.Turner
C: B.Barton, J.Noonan, B.Baker
HF: J.Keen, T.Duynhoven, T.Noonan
F: L.McKane, B.Thornton, J.Garner
R: N.Alexandrou, T.Noonan, T.Fitzgerald
Int: E.Dowd, J.Woodall, M.Clark, J.Douglas
Panmure Seniors
B: B.Bant, T.Wright, M.Colbert
HB: J.Taylor, L.Kew, Z.Reeves
C: J.Parsons, T.Murnane, L.McLeod
HF: J.Dalton, W.Fleming, P.Ryan
F: H.Turnham, B.Gedye, N.Keane
R: H.Searle, S.Mahony, T.Gardiner
Int: D.Bourke, Z.Ledin, J.Norton, J.Moloney
Merrivale v Allansford - no teams supplied
