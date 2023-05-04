The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL round five teams: Timely boost for Creekers, Power loses four to injury

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek captain Taylem Wason returns to the side for this week's clash against Old Collegians. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Russells Creek captain Taylem Wason returns to the side for this week's clash against Old Collegians. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Russells Creek star Taylem Wason will return to the field on Saturday against Old Collegians in a major boost for the third-placed Warrnambool and District league outfit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.