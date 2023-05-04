The Standard
HFNL round four teams: Tigers welcome back duo for away clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:30pm
Portland will welcome back Toby Oakley for his first game of the season on Saturday against undefeated Terang Mortlake.
Portland will welcome back Toby Oakley for his first game of the season on Saturday against undefeated Terang Mortlake. File picture

Hampden league outfit Portland will make key changes to its side for the away trip to take on undefeated Terang Mortlake, adding height and speed to the mix.

