Hampden league outfit Portland will make key changes to its side for the away trip to take on undefeated Terang Mortlake, adding height and speed to the mix.
Tigers coach Jarrod Holt confirmed important ruckman Toby Oakley will come into the side and provide some experience and play a role through the middle, while zippy winger Nathan Valori makes his return from injury and will create plenty of spark.
"Toby is a really good ruckman for us and injuries haven't helped for him (this year) so hopefully he can help us with some nice experience in that position with some of our younger boys in there," he said.
"Nath had some bad luck with a knee injury injury last year but has played a lot of good senior footy for us over the last few years.
"He had some niggles early this season but he sets us up really well on the wing, uses it really well and can go forward and hit the scoreboard.
"We're looking forward to bringing both those guys in. We might have one more change but we're not sure just yet."
Skipper Josh Edwards will miss the clash against the Bloods through unavailability and will be sorely missed down back after an impressive start to the season, with Karsen Edwards to also come out of the team.
Holt said his group was looking forward to backing up a solid win on Anzac Day against Hamilton by taking on the Bloods who've been the competition surprise packet so far.
He added the challenge of Ben Kenna's group away from home was a great test to see where they're at.
"It is a good challenge, Terang are shaping up really well," he said.
"Last year they were able to improve as the year went on and with some of the young players have set themselves up nicely for this season.
"They've got some top-liners. Their style of game will certainly make for an exciting game I reckon."
The Tigers mentor said matching the Bloods on their home deck in the early stages was vital.
"We just want to make sure we're nice and competitive early," he said.
"In a few of our games this season, particularly against Warrnambool we started really slowly. From there we were never in the game.
"By coming out strongly it gives us the chance to be in it and give ourselves an opportunity to win."
All eyes in the second week of the Hampden league's final weekend of the split round will undoubtedly turn to Hamilton's clash with Port Fairy as both sides chase victories for the first time in 2023, with champion goal kicker Jason Rowan within one goal of reaching the magical 1000-goal milestone.
*All teams are as supplied by clubs
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors v Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: C.Pither, M.McMeel, J.Hickey
HB: T.Morris, J.Slabbert, L.Barnes
C: R.Gill, J.Jennings, R.Sigley
HF: L.Urquhart, D.Russell, N.Herrmann
F: Z.Burgess, W.Povey, L.Uebergang
R: B.Hicks, D.White, C.Whyte
Int: C.Alexander, H.Cook, H.McGinley, E.Knight
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: S.Lucardie, S.Lee, K.Smith
HB: G.Swarbrick, A.Mcmeel, M.Sully
C: T.Opperman, K.Mercovich, J.hopper
HF: O.Myers, D.Gunning, T.Macilwain
F: R.Mohan, O.Pollock, J.Rowan
R: L.Gunning, J.Bartlett, J.Forrest
Int: K.Fleming, M.Ryan, I.Martin
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v Portland Tigers Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: H.Roberts, G.Bourke, A.Moloney
HB: J.Arundell, I.Kenna, D.Jones
C: J.Hay, K.Johnstone, R.Buck
HF: D.Kenna, L.McConnell, L.Wareham
F: B.Reid, W.Kain, X.Vickers
R: R.Hutchins, D.Hobbs, H.Porter
Int: S.Crawley, M.Baxter, M.Arundell, S.Mclean
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: L.leonard, H.Kerr, J.Wilson
HB: D.Campbell, D.Denboer, P.Procter
C: N.Valori, K.Richardson, T.Jennings
HF: J.Dunlop, B.Schwarz, D.Bell
F: S.Hampshire, M.Curtis, W.Hunter
R: T.Oakley, D.Falcone, C.Peters
Int: H.Reynolds, Z.Stuchbery, S.Peck, L.Goldby
