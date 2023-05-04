TOP jockey Steve Pateman is free to ride in today's Grand Annual Steeplechase but will start a five-race suspension once the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival is complete.
The Galleywood Hurdle winner was banned from five meetings and fined $1000 after multiple whip infringements at the carnival, including on Saunter Boy in Wednesday's feature race.
Pateman was fined three times in three days for whip infringements.
His ride on Nelson on the opening race on the day three program was the third and resulted in the five-race ban.
He is free to ride the Ciaron Maher-David Eustace trainer Stern Idol in the Grand Annual which is at 2.30pm.
