Star jockey Steve Pateman suspended, can ride in the Grand Annual Steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated May 4 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
Grand Annual Steeplechase hopeful Steve Pateman will start a five-race ban after the carnival. Picture by Anthony Brady
TOP jockey Steve Pateman is free to ride in today's Grand Annual Steeplechase but will start a five-race suspension once the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival is complete.

