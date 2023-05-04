Master trainer Eric Musgrove will eye off feature races with up-and-coming jumper Circle The Sun after an impressive win in a the novice hurdle 3200m, the opening race on Thursday at Warrnambool.
Jockey Campbell Rawiller had the five-year-old gelding ($8) in the firing line throughout the competitive race before kicking clear with two obstacles remaining.
Circle The Sun went on to win by 5.25 lengths from even money favourite Nelson (Steve Pateman) with another seven lengths to the Henry Dwyer-trained Furioso (Will McCarthy, $10).
Musgrove is seen as the patriarch of Victorian jumps racing, having won all the major May carnival features.
He was pleaded with Circle The Sun's effort to win so easily in a talented field.
"Campbell couldn't have ridden him any better," he said.
"I left it up to him but I would have liked to get a bit of cover in that class of field, but it was up to him to make his own decisions.
"He rode him a treat. He's a star of the future."
"Circle The Sun was pretty impressive. That was a good field today. I thought if he runs in the first three he'll have done a good job.
"He might be a real chance. I think he deserves a crack at the better races now."
Rawiller was delighted to win his second race of the carnival.
"Very, very exciting. Credit to the horse," he said.
"He's come from a maiden win then ran super at Geelong last week.
"Eric Musgrove has done amazing with this horse. He had an abscess not long ago and to bring it here in order over that is a huge credit to his team and the horse.
"The horse was very tough. He took me around to the gates and gave me a good feel that he will be competitive and coming to the 1000 (metre mark) picked up the tempo.
"When I saw Pateman give Nelson a slap on the backside I thought we were really on here. He was travelling so well ... the horse was amazing.
"He has been able to raise the bar so quickly and put them away so dominantly.
"It is just amazing to be a part of and I can't thank them enough.
"Long live the 'bool. Long live jumps racing.
"There's better things in store for him and he pulled up like he'd only tried 70 per-cent."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.