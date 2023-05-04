The Standard
Eric Musgrove will set his young jumper for feature races

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:46am
Master trainer Eric Musgrove after Circle The Sun won the opening race on Thursday at Warrnambool. Photo: Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
Master trainer Eric Musgrove will eye off feature races with up-and-coming jumper Circle The Sun after an impressive win in a the novice hurdle 3200m, the opening race on Thursday at Warrnambool.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

