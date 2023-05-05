A large portion of the $84 million set aside for the new 12 Apostles visitor centre could be spent on compensation, the owner of the land and neighbouring helicopter business says.
Richard Nesseler said to cover the displacement of his helicopter business, the agricultural land and its private planning proposal for the site, would total about $50 million.
"That's what we'll be pushing for," he said.
Mr Nesseler last year received a letter of intent about compulsorily acquiring 32 hectares of his farm land and said that despite raising his concerns, the government appeared to be continuing on its path.
"We've got our back against the wall," he said.
"It's a bit frustrating.
"Effectively, it's not only our land but it's our helicopter business that will cease to operate from the site."
He said the Nesseler family had proposed to privately build exactly the same infrastructure on the site as the government now.
"In today's terms, it was around the $30 million mark that we had proposed," he said.
"All of that results in a fairly large compensation claim to our family."
The proposal - which includes a new visitor centre and car park, upgraded viewing platform and safer beach access at Gibson Steps - is set to start in 2024 and cost about $84 million.
"Most of that's going to get chewed up in compensation before they start building anything," Mr Nesseler said.
"If the public were aware of that, they might get a bit angry about where their tax dollars are being spent by this government."
Mr Nesseler said it was probably prudent the public was aware of what it was going to cost the government, and urged them to ask pointed questions during the public consultation phase with meetings scheduled this month.
He questioned why the government wasn't considering the proposal the Nesselars put forward - a proposal based around generating an income in food and beverages.
Mr Nesseler said he feared that under the government's planned changes, people could have to start paying to visit the 12 Apostles.
In announcing the public consultation phase, Victorian Minister Harriet Shing and Federal Minister Catherine King also announced a partnership with Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation - the formally recognised Traditional Owner groups for the area - to enable the co-design and delivery of the project.
Public feedback is via an online survey, an online meeting on May 10 from 6.45pm to 8.45pm, and a community drop-in session at Port Campbell Lifesaving Club on May 15 between 3.30pm-7pm.
Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur said that in October 2019 a government representative met the family and said no compulsory acquisition would happen.
"To forcibly acquire this family's land simply because the government prefers different owners is beyond disgraceful," she said.
A government spokesperson said discussions were continuing with relevant parties and were confidential.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.