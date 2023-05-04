A renowned Warrnambool racing family is a key partner in establishing an equine-assisted therapy program in the city for children with mental health issues.
The Lafferty family is working with Racing Hearts which retrains former racehorses to help in counselling people with mental health challenges.
The Lafferty name is synonymous with racing in the region with Peter a south-west trainer and his children also heavily involved.
The therapy program will be based at the Lafferty's Warrnambool property and it's hoped it will be operational in mid-2024.
Racing Hearts was this year's May Racing Carnival charity partner with proceeds from the club's shuttle buses going to it to help establish a base in the city.
Peter's daughter Hillary is a youth homelessness social worker in Warrnambool and is excited to help facilitate the schools program.
"There's such a need for it," Miss Lafferty said. "It would be life-changing.
"I work with young people with a lot of trauma in their background and it's great to see horses who finish racing can help to support people."
The program works with children with significant trauma, those exposed to family violence or with hyperactivity disorders or mental health challenges.
"It helps a lot of young people and it really makes sense because there's nothing like it in Warrnambool," she said. "It really needs to come here because we have such a racing family and community around us.
"I know a lot of people in racing would love to have their retired horses working with young people after their career. After they think their career and everything is over, it's just the beginning."
Miss Lafferty said her dad supported the program and "always wants the best for the horses" including those who'd finished racing.
"He thinks it will be great to have them cared for and looked after. He thinks this is amazing especially if it's supporting people as well.
"We love racing so much and it's a way to take that off the track and personalise it."
Racing Heart founder Lisa Coffey started the not-for-profit organisation for adults and children with mental health challenges four years ago and said Warrnambool was an obvious choice for another stable.
Its other stables are on the Mornington Peninsula and Muswelbrook in New South Wales.
Ms Coffey said initially Warrnambool would host a schools program but there was a possibility it could expand to include adults in the future.
She said south-west schools it had worked with through (mentoring program) Standing Tall had "all said they'd be really keen to engage in a program like it if we bring it down here".
"We've had really amazing feedback and data and statistics from our schools at Mornington," Ms Coffey said. "We know the program is really, really highly effective so we want to replicate something that already works in another venue."
Ms Coffey said the city was like home to her and it was "really special" to be working to establish a Racing Heart Warrnambool stable.
"This club in particular is really special to me because I did a lot of work with them through jumps racing," Ms Coffey said. "I know lots of people in the community because I lived here for a year so if I was going to set up a base anywhere in Victoria it would be here first. It would be my first pick."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.