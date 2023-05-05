The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Primary School moves away from brown and gold uniform

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Primary School's Luke Van Wyngaard, 10, and Paige Serra, 9, outside the historic bell tower which features in a new uniform and logo. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Primary School's Luke Van Wyngaard, 10, and Paige Serra, 9, outside the historic bell tower which features in a new uniform and logo. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

After almost half a century, Warrnambool Primary School is moving away from its brown and gold uniform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.