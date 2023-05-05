After almost half a century, Warrnambool Primary School is moving away from its brown and gold uniform.
Navy with a gold trim will become the school uniform colours from next year.
The change is a result of community feedback with the majority of the school's families surveyed calling for a "more pleasing colour".
The move is also based on affordability with the existing brown uniform having to be specially dyed and clothing unable to be purchased from a mainstream retail store.
The new uniform will be phased in starting with its 2024 prep children and pupils in other year levels can purchase it if they want or as items need replacing.
A new logo featuring the school's historic bell tower will replace the existing seagull design and will be included on uniform tops and hats.
Principal Peter Lee said he was really excited about the new uniform and the school "community wanted change".
Mr Lee said the majority of parents believed there were "more pleasing colours" available and the "overwhelming discussion" was to shift away from the brown which was a "very difficult colour to obtain".
He said there had been "lots of discussion" about the brown uniform over many years on school council but the status quo had remained until now.
The new uniform consists of a navy long-sleeved or short-sleeved polo shirt, navy shorts or pants, a gingham dress and a navy polar fleece jumper.
There is also a navy wide-brimmed hat that is reversible with the pupils' individual house colour inside.
Assistant principal Danielle Toone said parents, school council and staff formed a uniform subcommittee, discussing various colours and options following a uniform survey that went out to families last year.
"The students didn't like the brown but there was obviously some parents with the history of Warrnambool Primary School that really wanted it to stay but the majority went with changing it," Mrs Toone said.
Despite the uniform being slowly phased in she said some pupils "will be excited and want to get in the new one straight away".
The uniform was presented to incoming families at a 2024 prep information night this week receiving "really positive feedback" from parents excited about the new look.
