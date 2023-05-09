The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool schools offered grant funding for climate action

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
May 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warrnambool City Council is offering schools up to $5000 in grant money to take action on climate change. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
The Warrnambool City Council is offering schools up to $5000 in grant money to take action on climate change. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool primary and secondary schools are encouraged to apply for a grant of up to $5000 to go towards climate change action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.