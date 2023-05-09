Warrnambool primary and secondary schools are encouraged to apply for a grant of up to $5000 to go towards climate change action.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the Climate Action Grants were designed to deliver benefits such as reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, waste minimisation and improving school preparedness for the impacts of climate change.
"We can all help make our schools healthier and more climate-friendly by working together on projects, advocacy and knowledge-sharing to help mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change," she said.
The grants have been made available with the support from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.
Applications close on Friday, May 12.
