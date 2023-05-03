Warrnambool is fine and cloudy first thing this morning - and there are thankfully no more weather warnings in place.
The city, and more importantly the race track, is expecting a cloudy top of 17 degrees, almost perfect for a May Carnival Thursday.
There's a slight chance of a shower along the coast this morning, with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.
The first of 10 races today is at 11.15am, a novice hurdle with Declan Maher's Nelson a short-priced favourite.
The Grand Annual Steeplechase is set down as race 7 at 2.30pm with the Maher & Eustace-trained Stern Idol and $1.45 favourite, and the listed Warrnambool Cup is race 9 at 3.55pm with a host of contenders.
Henry Dwyer's Irish Butterfly is not without a winning chance.
Port Fairy and Heywood are also expecting 17 degrees, Colac and Casterton 16, Hamilton, Ararat and Portland 15.
A high pressure ridge will move across northern Victoria on Thursday.
The next approaching cold front will pass over south-west Victoria from Friday afternoon crossing the rest of southern Victoria on Saturday.
A cold south-westerly air stream will follow this front over the weekend.
Long-time senior journalist
