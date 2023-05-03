The Standard
Almost perfect for a May Carnival Thursday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:35am
The sun was trying to break through at 7.45am looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 17 degrees today.
Warrnambool is fine and cloudy first thing this morning - and there are thankfully no more weather warnings in place.

Warrnambool is fine and cloudy first thing this morning - and there are thankfully no more weather warnings in place.

Local News

