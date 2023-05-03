Woman dies after colliding with truck in Port Fairy

A woman has died after colliding with a truck in Port Fairy this afternoon.
The woman, who is yet to be identified, was the sole occupant of the car which is believed to have collided with an empty livestock truck on the Princes Highway just before 6pm. She died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was uninjured and is assisting police.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.