Emmanuel College football coach Chris McLaren has lauded the ruthlessness of his side's comprehensive School Sport Victoria win against Hallam Secondary College on Wednesday afternoon at Reid Oval.
The reigning premiers put the Melbourne-based school to the sword in the opening round, winning 24.17 (161) to 0.1 (1) despite the unsavoury weather conditions in Warrnambool.
"When you face these Melbourne schools you don't know anything about their players or the size of their school," he said. "They really struggled but I thought our boys were terrific. We set ourselves to start really well, have good intensity early and we did that.
"You've got no idea what they've got so it's a bit of a sounding out process but we started so well. It was really pleasing.
"We were lucky to get a good contribution from everyone."
The multiple Koroit premiership coach said there was roughly a dozen new players, including four year 10 students in the team this season with North Warrnambool Eagle Harry Keast captaining the team.
"Half the squad from last year is new and a lot of these kids are already playing senior footy," he said.
"There are some really powerful, strong boys in this group, key forwards, key backs, midfielders, we have a nice mix."
McLaren said it was a well-rounded team performance which got the job done.
AFL draft prospects George Stevens and Luamon Lual took to the field for the team, with Stevens playing a half a game of footy as he continues to manage his workload and other commitments while Lual was "exceptionally good" playing in various positions.
"Everyone played extremely well in a game like that," he said. "I don't think anyone stood out above everyone else.
"We had several do some really nice things."
Emmanuel College will play its second match against Rowville Secondary College in a fortnight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.