A 151-year-old private school in Hamilton has welcomed its 39th principal.
Michael Horne - an English teacher with interests in music, history and the outdoors - has replaced Dr Andrew Hirst in the role after the former principal stepped down at the end of term three.
Just weeks into the lead role, Mr Horne said he'd enjoyed seeing the school "at full tilt".
"In the short me that I have been at The Hamilton and Alexandra College, I have seen a school at full tilt, with students involved in the dramatic arts and music, sporting teams, speaking at public events, and engaged in their learning," he said.
"In all of these, they have impressed with their candour, energy and community-mindedness."
Community is top-of-mind for Mr Horne who has moved to the town with his wife Gemma and sons Henry (Year 7) and Theo (Year 4). He said he was looking forward to learning about the college's long-established connections.
"I've enjoyed starting to understand the deep community connections to college, which stretch back in me and support the students of the school in myriad ways," Mr Horne said.
"Regional schools are not the same as metropolitan schools - they have a unique character, a particular set of strengths and challenges and the quality and breadth of education available in Hamilton is remarkable and unique."
Mr Thorne has a background in regional education, with his most recent position as associate principal at Braemar College in Woodend.
Prior to that, he was head of senior school and also held senior leadership positions including deputy principal at Salesian College and Ave Maria College.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.