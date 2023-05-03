Trainer Natalie Young has heaped praise on Warrnambool's social atmosphere following her and training partner Trent Busuttin's first win of this year's carnival.
Young and Busuttin claimed the quinella after Reservoir Dog finished 1.8 lengths ahead of stablemate Jilted Lover in a benchmark-64 over 1700 metres in the second-to-last race on Wednesday.
The Cranbourne trainer said she was having a ball at the carnival, labelling it a "bucket list" event for passionate racing fans.
"This is the carnival where you get to rub shoulders with all your owners, have a drink with them and have a bit of fun," she said. "It's just a great three days, you know, we suffer a little bit when we get back with our kidneys but that's what it's about."
Young was thrilled to get the win with Reservoir Dog, who finished 1.8 lengths ahead of his stablemate.
He probably should have won last start, she said. He was coming here, should have been up a grade and was in his own grade.
He just presented, (jockey) Johnny Allen just stayed out with a bit of track out wide and just great to quinella it with the two horses.
Young and Busuttin have four runners on Thursday's program - Roznamia, Waitapu, Chicago Bear and Soju Session. Young felt Waitapu was their best chance in a benchmark-70 over 1700 metres.
Meanwhile, Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer achieved a personal milestone when Pannier saluted in the three-year-old maiden plate. The victory, in the third race of the day, was Dwyer's second of the carnival - after Wuddzz on Monday - and first time he has trained two or more winners at the famous carnival.
Jockey John Allen settled the well supported Pannier ($4) midfield before allowing him to come into the race on the home turn.
The Daniel Bowman-trained Churchie Girl ($41) ridden by Melissa Julius set sail for the finish line 400 metres out, but Pannier was too strong, winning by 1.25 lengths, with the big striding Walk In The Woods ($26) another neck away third.
Dwyer was pleased to share the success among his Ballarat and St Leonards stables.
"The one yesterday (Wuddzz) was from down at St Leonard's so all the team down there did a good job with it and this horse was from Ballarat so they both got a spoil," he said.
Dwyer said that the race was never really a target for the three-year-old and praised John Allen for his efforts.
"Great ride by Johnny and I'm thrilled for the owners," he said.
Allen said Pannier handled the track well.
"It was a bit of a slog up the home straight," he said.
He added it was always good to win at Warrnambool in front of a big "enthusiastic" crowd.
In the final race, talented apprentice Tom Prebble did well to stay on wayward galloper Sandy Prince, let alone win a 1400m benchmark-70 handicap.
The well-supported $5 pick, trained by Ben and JD Hayes, had the race at his mercy after booting clear after round the home turn.
But, Sandy Prince then ducked out badly down the straight, forcing Prebble to straighten up the four-year-old gelding.
Prebble was able to keep Sandy Prince's momentum but he then duck out badly again approaching the finish line.
It left the young hoop shaking his head crossing the finish line.
Sandy Prince won by 4.5 lengths from $6 chance Pontedera, with the Tom Dabernig-trained Peidra ($31) third another half-head away third.
It was the second winner of the carnival for Prebble, who's father Brett previously won a Warrnambool Cup.
