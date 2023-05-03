Port Fairy's James Purcell hopes son Aaron can enjoy more success at the May Racing Carnival after the trainer opened his tally on Wednesday with World Action.
Aaron's first win of this year's carnival saw the trainer noticeably absent trackside, as he was tending to his Galleywood Hurdle runner Instigator, which came third.
James, who was among World Action's ownership group, was instead trackside to witness the win.
"It's the first one," he said. "We're always happy to get one winner at the carnival, it's damn hard and it's a good time to show one of the horses off. We thought this (World Action) was the best one of ours for the carnival."
In-form jockey Linda Meech allowed World Action ($5) to settle outside early leader Comb Over Con (Jarrod Fry) in the maiden plate over 1400 metres but was left a fraction flat-footed when Comb Over Con sprinted rounding the home turn.
But the three-year-old filly ground out the finish to win by 1.5 lengths from the fast-finishing Spiritual Thinker (Dan Stackhouse, $26).
Meech said World Action "had a bee in her bonnet" leading up to the race.
"Normally she's a dream. Today she was in a bad mood," Meech admitted.
"Aaron had her cherry ripe today and it's really good to ride a winner for them over the carnival. It's really special."
Meech said the track - which was a heavy 10 - had held up well considering the amount of rain in the lead-up to day two. Meanwhile, Dean Yendell, who rode Sierra De Gredos, was fined $300 for a whip breach.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
