The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Aaron Purcell-trained World Action wins maiden at 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Purcell, father of trainer Aaron, with Linda Meech. World Action, trained by Aaron, won race two. Picture by Sean McKenna
James Purcell, father of trainer Aaron, with Linda Meech. World Action, trained by Aaron, won race two. Picture by Sean McKenna

Port Fairy's James Purcell hopes son Aaron can enjoy more success at the May Racing Carnival after the trainer opened his tally on Wednesday with World Action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.