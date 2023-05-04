Whether it's sheltering in a bunker from a barrage of rockets or solving murders, Warrnambool's new RSL president Tony Geyer has seen a lot in his dual careers in the army and police force.
Fed up with his job as a Telecom technician in Mildura, Mr Geyer was tossing up whether to join Victoria Police like his brother-in-law, or the Australian Army.
So he tossed a coin and in July 1979 he started at the police academy. There fellow recruits who were ex-Vietnam veterans suggested he join the army reserves - so he did and in September 1980, he joined the reserves as a trooper in 4th/19 Prince of Wales's Light Horse.
"I had parallel careers in VicPol and the army," he said. "I went through the ranks in the army as well as becoming a detective in the police force."
Mr Geyer spent nine years as a detective, two years in the homicide squad, and three years investigating solicitors. One of the jobs that sticks out in his mind as a young policeman was arresting a guy inside the roof of a house on New Year's Eve after a body was found in the boot of a car parked at Chadstone Shopping Centre in the 1980s.
By 1998, he was commissioned as an officer in the army and by that stage was also a police sergeant based in Brighton.
In 2000 he answered the call to join the army full-time, and in 2011 he spent six months working at the coalition headquarters in Kandahar, Afghanistan. "It's very difficult to describe the place. Everything about the place is devastation," he said.
Mr Geyer said the people were wonderful but there was so much poverty with people living in wreckage of bombed buildings.
"It was stinking hot. The average daytime temperature was about 47 and night-time we thought it was really cool. It only got down to 38," he said.
"The day I arrived, it rained. The day I left, it rained. It's the only rain I saw in six months."
Mr Geyer said it was incredibly hard seeing the vision on TV of the US pulling out of the country in such chaotic scenes.
Based at the divisional headquarters, as a major in the army he was assisting in the development of the Afghan national army. "We had 368 rockets land on us whilst I was there," he said.
The radar system would alert them to incoming rockets, and there was a protected bunker right outside the 20-foot container they were working in.
"The siren would go off, we'd hit the ground, count to five, grab your body armour and shoot outside into the bunker and sit there until you're given the all-clear," Mr Geyer said.
Towards the end of his time there, Mr Geyer said his mind started to play tricks on him with 'what if' thoughts about not making it home.
"The closer it got to leaving the scarier it became."
After eventually leaving the army, he moved to the south-west to be closer to family and in 2018 took on the roles as a military compensation advocate.
Mr Geyer said he had been incredibly supported by the army.
"I just think I'm the luckiest bloke in the world," he said.
"How does someone pay back that support? I'm actually paying back that support by supporting veterans in our community."
Both of Mr Geyer's grandfathers joined up for WWI. His mother's father - Achilles John Lawrence Daunt - served in Egypt and then Europe and has been mentioned in dispatches.
He was also awarded a British meritorious service medal. 'It's unusual for someone in the Australian army to get that," he said.
His other grandfather fell ill after arriving in England and, after being hospitalised for three or four months, was shipped back home.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
