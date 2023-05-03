It was a long time between drinks for Warrnambool trainer Mark Greig at the carnival but it was all worth it when Delcoff saluted in the maiden plate on Wednesday.
The victory was the hobby trainer's first at his home carnival in 17 years. Greig was visibly thrilled with the result in wet conditions.
Jockey Kate Walters allowed Delcoff ($51) to settle near the tail of the field before circling the field wide approaching the home turn.
Geelong galloper Lunar Links, ridden by Declan Bates ($7), then crashed across the field from even wider, smashing Delcoff almost to a standstill.
But Lunar Links then failed to finish off the race, allowing Delcoff to win by a neck.
Henry Dwyer's Navajo Warrior, ridden by Mitchell Aitken ($3 favourite), was another length away third.
"Unreal, really nice," Greig said of his reaction to the drought-breaking win.
"Every local trainer, I'm only a small trainer, I train a small team of horses but you love to win one here at the carnival.
"I've only had a handful of runners over the years, 17 years since I won one here. I had a placing two years ago and yeah it's just a thrill."
Greig had faith the five-year-old would thrive in the conditions despite his high odds before the race.
"I know he was good odds but his run at Terang a fortnight ago on a heavy 10 was really good and when the rain came last night I was very confident," he said.
"Kate's had a few rides on him now, she knows the horse, he's a quirky horse, he's taken a while to get the best out of him but I think we're on our way forward now."
The experienced trainer said he was delighted for the owners, one of which was Warrnambool plumber Jeff Turland.
Frank Mead is also an owner and has shared a storied history with Greig.
"He's been with me since I started training, he's always had a horse with me and he was in that horse that won 17 years ago too," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.