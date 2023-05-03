The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Mark Greig salutes at 2023 May Racing Carnival

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 4:00pm
Race five was won by Delcoff, trained by Mark Greig and ridden by Kate Walters. Picture by Sean McKenna
It was a long time between drinks for Warrnambool trainer Mark Greig at the carnival but it was all worth it when Delcoff saluted in the maiden plate on Wednesday.

