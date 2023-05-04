The Rotary Club of Portland is aiming to knit 100 beanies for "those who need a little warmth this winter."
Club vice president and director of international services Erin Barker said most of the beanies would go to the Anglican Church's Mission to Seafarers, a welfare charity serving merchant crews.
"Because they travel around the world, they always need beanies," she told The Standard.
Ms Barker said that despite seafarers working tough jobs throughout the whole year, they didn't often get a lot of recognition for their work.
"So this is a 'thank you' for their service, because without them there's a lot of stuff in Australia we'd never get," she said.
The initiative started back in 2020 during lockdown to give rotary club members projects they could do safely at home.
Ms Barker said the club had smashed its target of 100 beanies last year.
"Last time we did this, we got twice as many. We were swimming in beanies," she said.
"If we make a lot of beanies this year, we will give some to United Way."
Ms Barker said she also wanted some of the beanies to go to families in Rochester who were affected by the 2011 Victorian floods.
Finished beanies are to be dropped off at Portland Seaview Real Estate at 125 Percy Street, where knitting bags with wool are also available.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
