THERE'S one guarantee when you've got a runner in a three-horse race - a placing.
A group of jubilant owners were trackside to witness Field of Flutes win a 1000-metre flat race on day two of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Part owner Deanna Pope, of Melbourne, said it was a unique situation but heaped praised on jockey Linda Meech and trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
"I thought 'the worst we can do is third," she told The Standard.
"Even when I got my owners' ticket, he goes 'congratulations on coming top-three', so that's not a bad thing when you're in a race to know the worst you can do is third.
"She jumped to the lead, Linda, that's how she rides, she'a leading jockey and you know once she got up there he was good enough."
The Maher-Eustace stable also ran second with Stay In Touch while the Con Kelly-trained Jagged Edge was third.
Pope is one of 18 women who have stakes in Field of Flutes. Most are from Melbourne while Janice McKenna hails from Woolsthorpe.
"I met Colin and Janice through other horses and then Ciaron bought this horse a couple of years ago at the Magic Millions and we're a friendship group so we all joined in," she said.
"This is our first ladies' horse win together so that's pretty amazing."
Maher said he was pleased to get a win for the group.
"There was certainly a lot more pressure with this horse," he joked.
"There was no second-guessing what jockey we were going to put on with this ownership group so Linda went on and she was pretty confident.
"There was some stiff competition and we were rapt to get the win and hopefully we go on from here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.