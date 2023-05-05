The Standard

Push to future proof Warrnambool's RSL as cost rises hit operations

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 5 2023
Warrnambool's RSL needs more support from the community to help keep the doors open.
Future-proofing Warrnambool's RSL is high on the agenda for new president Tony Geyer, who says the cost of operating the facility has increased "dramatically" in the past year.

