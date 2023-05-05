Future-proofing Warrnambool's RSL is high on the agenda for new president Tony Geyer, who says the cost of operating the facility has increased "dramatically" in the past year.
Mr Geyer, who this year oversaw the organisation of the city's Anzac Day services, was voted in as new president on April 30.
He is replacing outgoing president Mike Bellamy who was elected in 2021.
"We've got to grow our membership base," Mr Geyer said.
He said the cost of operating Warrnambool's RSL had now gone up by about 40 per cent.
"Our general cost of living is also reflected in the way in which we run our business," Mr Geyer said.
"Our costs have grown dramatically in the last 12 months - wages, electricity, food costs have gone way up.
"Beyond helping veterans, the RSL is a bit of an institution in most country places and just making sure the RSL keeps its doors open is something we should also be looking at."
My Geyer said the main focus of the RSL would always be supporting veterans.
So not only does he want to grow the membership among service personnel but also among younger people across the community.
"The focus for us will be on families and kids."
Mr Geyer said the RSL was looking to cater for families and younger ones with a jumping castle and buggy, and a soft serve ice cream bar where children could build their own toppings.
He said anyone could become a social member of the RSL which came with benefits of member's discount on meals and drinks.
"A couple of dollars here and there is a saving."
Mr Geyer said post-COVID, one of the biggest issues the RSL had faced was many people who had been regulars at the venue had changed their habits.
Before the pandemic, groups of people from across the community would come into the RSL and have a meal and drinks on a Friday night.
"Those people aren't coming in anymore. Their habits have changed. They're doing all that from home. That's impacted us massively," Mr Geyer said.
He said the plan was to bring back the veteran dinners once a quarter with a guest speaker.
They were also helping to organise a busload of Vietnam veterans to tour Phillip Island Vietnam memorial and museum.
"They're the things I'd like to see more of," Mr Geyer said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
