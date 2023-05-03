The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Interstate and city-based cousins converge on their former home for carnival

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cousins Luke Anderton, Daniel Bidmade and Izaak Bidmade with Ryan Splatt (second from left) catch up on Wednesday the May Racing Carnival. Picture: Anthony Brady
Cousins Luke Anderton, Daniel Bidmade and Izaak Bidmade with Ryan Splatt (second from left) catch up on Wednesday the May Racing Carnival. Picture: Anthony Brady

Each year former Warrnambool residents return to the south-west, converging on the city for the May Racing Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.