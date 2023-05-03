Each year former Warrnambool residents return to the south-west, converging on the city for the May Racing Carnival.
The event is a chance for Melbourne-based cousins Luke Anderton and Daniel Bidmade to meet up with their cousin Izaak Bidmade who flies in from interstate.
It's an annual tradition for Mr Anderton who grew up in Warrnambool and regularly attended as a youngster before the family moved to the city when he was a teenager.
The Newport resident enjoys catching up with family and friends and said it was a great week of racing.
"I just love it," Mr Anderton said. "It's a three-day marathon. It's not a sprint. You've got to be seasoned to do it because it takes a fair bit out of you."
He said he loved how the crowd appreciated the racing and cheered and roared for the winning horse when it crossed the line of the jumps races regardless of whether they backed it or not.
This year Mr Anderton brought Ryan Splatt, from Williamstown, introducing him to the 'Bool and sharing his love of the carnival.
Mr Splatt said he'd heard good things about the carnival and that it was a "good, relaxed, fun race day".
"I've always put it off and I had an opportunity to go this year so I thought 'let's go'," Mr Splatt said.
Former Warrnambool resident Daniel Bidmade said he'd been to the last three carnivals.
Mr Bidmade, from Williamstown, said his favourite part was "climbing up the hill" to watch the Grand Annual Steeplechase with thousands of other racegoers.
"This is better than (Melbourne's) spring carnival," Mr Bidmade said. "I love it but I think it's because I'm from here."
Izaak Bidmade grew up in Warrnambool but moved to Queensland's Sunshine Coast as a child and has made the carnival a regular event over the past few years.
He said it was a great chance to catch up with family and he also enjoyed reuniting with old friends throughout the week.
