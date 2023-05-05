Talented long distance runner Josh Bail says he is looking forward to making up for lost time when he hits the Lakeside Stadium track in Melbourne on Sunday.
The Warrnambool-based athlete and Athletics South West Turbines member, 20, will kick off his winter cross country season after recovering from a serious knee injury which has prevented him from competing in the recent summer races.
He will compete in the 10km road race around Albert Park for the Geelong region team, combined with Athletics South West, where he is looking to kick off on a winning note.
I'm hoping for an injury-free year this season and giving me the best chance to finish up my junior career really, really well.- Josh Bail
"It was a real shame to miss all of the summer but absolutely thrilled to be back," he told The Standard.
"It's probably one of my favourite races to be honest, it's lovely to compete in it.
"It's great Geelong have provided us with the opportunity to facilitate us (at the Turbines) with these chances to compete.
"It should be really, really good, I can't wait.
"I'm hoping to come away with the win in the under 20 age bracket but I'm honestly just delighted to be back competing again after a frustrating run of injury over summer."
The talented runner, who will be hoping to replicate his stunning success in the last winter season, said he was desperate to make up for missing such a large chunk of racing through injury.
He added he was confident of finishing his junior career strongly and launching a platform to enter the opens in 2024.
"I had a torn meniscus in late December and had surgery and then been in rehab, but I've been working really hard at training and now I'm back up at 100km a week at the moment which is awesome," he said.
"My coach from Geelong, Graham, has been phenomenal for me in my recovery and super helpful with anything I've needed along the way.
"I feel like I've definitely made up for a lot of that time I've missed.
"I've really missed racing and that side of things so much and especially coming off a super successful 2022 winter season from a personal level.
"I'm hoping for an injury-free year this season which will hopefully give me the best chance to finish up my junior career really, really well. That's the plan.
"It'll be the last time I can compete in the under 20s age bracket before I head into opens this time next year.
"Hopefully, I can go back-to-back this (winter) year with a few wins after winning the champion athlete award last year."
