Plans to demolish a Warrnambool property to make way for two new double-storey public housing units to meet the "dire need" for accommodation has been approved despite five objections.
The property, in McKiernan Road, is one of more than a dozen houses that will be demolished by the Salvation Army and turned into even more accommodation as part a $19 million development across the city.
More than a year ago the city council handed over 13 of its residential properties to the Salvation Army as part of the state government's Big Build project.
Spread across Warrnambool, planning applications to demolish the houses have been made to council which will see them redeveloped into 25 new units.
The McKiernan Road project is the first to come before councillors to be voted on.
The Salvation Army also has plans to build 21 new units off Mortlake Road behind its new chapel which is currently under construction on the former indoor tennis site.
The Mortlake Road development is a mix of two and three-bedroom single and double-storey units and its location will allow the Salvation Army to offer wrap-around services.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the McKiernan Road property was already public housing and would create more when completed.
"I think it is such an important and vital plan...when there's public housing in short demand," she said.
Cr Ben Blain said it was a really exciting application.
"It was public housing before this development and it's something that is so critical to our city at the moment, the shortage of housing - especially public housing," he said. "I understand where the objectors are coming from."
Cr Ange Paspaliaris said the objectors' main concerns were around drainage and flood risks.
Cr Max Taylor said he was confident the eight conditions imposed on the developer would cover objectors' concerns. Cr Otha Akoch said Warrnambool was in dire need of affordable accommodation. He said it was necessary the motion passed because of the need.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said there was no denying there was such a need for more affordable or social housing. "We need to support this proposal," she said. The motion to approve the development was passed unanimously.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
