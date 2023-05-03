Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde believes he's unearthed a jumps racing feature contender after the well-supported Tolemac won the Dunroe BM120 Steeplechase (3450m) on Wednesday.
The seven-year-old $3 favourite stalked the Maher and Eustace-trained Roland Garros (William McCarthy, $4.20) throughout much of the race before swooping on the lead after returning to the track proper and set up a winning break.
Jockey Will Gordon was able to salute eight lengths clear of stablemate Under The Bridge (Aaron Kuru, $7) with Roland Garros another six lengths away third.
Wilde said he had rated Tolemac his best winning chance of the week before the carnival kicked off.
"We did give him a great chance. He had the best form on the flat, he jumps well and he can handle all sorts of going," he said.
"With a jumps season of racing under his belt I think he could be a real good Brierly (Steeplechase) horse next year."
Wilde said he's always had an opinion of Tolemac.
"He's got a nice little turn-of-foot and he jumps so well," he said.
"That was pretty good for a horse having his first steeplechase start. He got in close to a couple but he didn't lose any momentum.
"He's a really good jumper and the sort of horse I'd be aiming at the Brierly.
"He's good on all types of ground. He does handle the heavy but is fine on better surfaces as well.
"The other bloke (Under The Bridge), he was good too, but he might be ready for a more Grand Annual trip.
Gordon said it was a pleasing win.
"Super. He handled himself pretty good and jumped perfect," he said.
"The Wildes have done it again and they've primed him perfect for this race.
"I was getting a good bit of slipstream on him. I've been doing a bit of cycling so I know how important it is."
Three horses fell in Dunroe Steeplechase, Youl Dash For Cash, Lord Pierro and Mighty Oasis. All were OK after the race.
Jockey Richard O'Donoghue (Youl Dash For Cash) was left with left arm soreness, Ronan Short (Lord Pierro) was OK and Shaun Phelan (Mighty Oasis) underwent a concussion test.
He was taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for precautionary scans.
The first of the Brierly treble jumps was taken out prior to the running of the race due to the state of the track, reducing the event from 19 to 18 jumps.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.