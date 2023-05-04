I've always thought of opening my own dance company.- Shannon Philp
Shannon Philp's dream of owning her own dance studio has become a reality.
She opened Dance Impact Company in Warrnambool at the end of January.
The 23-year-old has danced for 20 years and taught lessons for the past six.
"I've always thought of opening my own dance company," Ms Philp said.
"I've always loved dancing but once I started teaching I realised that was my passion and I wanted to go down the teaching path."
In the two years prior, she used the company name to run her own productions - a remake of Beauty and the Beast in 2021 followed by another show focused on the problems teenagers face "today", in 2022.
"It's an unreal feeling being behind the scenes," Ms Philp said.
"Not many people realise the work that goes into the behind the scenes, like cuing the lighting, making and mixing the music, rehearsing with the dancers and making sure they're all stage ready.
"Then costuming, putting everything on stage and having something like that being able to run smoothly.
"It's a massive thing. From there I let that settle for a bit, gave my dancers a break, then this year I opened it as a full school."
She also runs Studio Billy Hair. "That's my day job and then I teach dancing at night," she said.
