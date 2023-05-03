LINDSEY Smith is chasing his second Sungold Milk Warrnambool Cup victory in four years when he saddles up Glitter 'N' Gold in Thursday's feature flat race for the three-day carnival.
Smith won his first Warrnambool Cup with Too Close The Sun in 2020.
The multiple group one-winning trainer has only had Glitter 'N' Gold for seven starts which have resulted in three wins for the four-year-old mare but Smith is wary about track conditions.
"It's going to be a really heavy track and I reckon a fair few of the horses in the cup will not be suited to that type of going," Smith told The Standard.
"I don't think Glitter 'N' Gold is the roughest. I give her a rough each-way chance.
"Glitter 'N' Gold goes good on the wet but I'm not really sure on the real heavy going, but we'll be giving it our best shot.
"Her form coming into the cup has been good."
Smith said the feature was his main goal.
"Glitter 'N' Gold made up plenty of ground in an easier race last time and before that she hit the line well to win," he said.
"I had the Warrnambool Cup in the back of my mind for Glitter 'N' Gold for the last couple of months."
Smith has booked talented jockey Dean Yendall, who won the cup on Master Of Arts in 2016, for the ride on Glitter 'N' Gold.
"I'm glad we've got Dean on board," Smith said.
"Dean's got a great record in races in this part of the world and his record around Warrnambool is great."
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher saddles up Mankayan, Cadre Du Noir and Le Baol in his quest to win his first Warrnambool Cup.
Maher said the track conditions made it tough to sort out his best chance for the final day's feature flat race.
"I've always wanted to win my home-town cup," he said.
"It'll just get down to which of my runners can handle the heavy ground."
