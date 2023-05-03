The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer Lindsey Smith sets Glitter 'N' Gold for 2023 Warrnambool Cup

By Tim Auld
May 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Yendall will ride in the 2023 Warrnambool Cup. Picture by Sean McKenna
Dean Yendall will ride in the 2023 Warrnambool Cup. Picture by Sean McKenna

LINDSEY Smith is chasing his second Sungold Milk Warrnambool Cup victory in four years when he saddles up Glitter 'N' Gold in Thursday's feature flat race for the three-day carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.