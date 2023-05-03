The Standard
Maher and Eustace lands a winner in opening race Wednesday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:50am
Scentify (Ben Allen, ouside) wins the two-year-old open handicap at Warrnambool on Wednesday just ahead of jockey Dean Yendall on Loose On Gin. Photo: Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
The Maher & Eustace stable had the perfect start to day two of the Warrnambool May Race Carnival with promising Scentify saluting.

