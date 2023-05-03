The Maher & Eustace stable had the perfect start to day two of the Warrnambool May Race Carnival with promising Scentify saluting.
Jockey Ben Allen allowed the Justify colt to settle at the tail of the field in the two-year-old open handicap (1200m) before joining the leaders rounding the home turn.
Scentify ($10) was left a fraction flat-footed when the field sprinted with Matty Williams' Loose On Gin (Dean Yendall, $3.70) looking the winner before being grabbed right on the finish line.
Scentify won by a nose, with Symon Wilde's Sacred Eagle ($4.80, Ben Melham) 1.5 lengths away third.
Winning trainer Ciaron Maher said it was a super win.
"He sort of put the writing on the wall at his last trial," he said.
"The track was (rain) affected - probably not as affected as this was.
"I said to Benny (jockey Ben Allen) when I was legging him up, 'he's a nice horse, but I think he's probably six months away'.
"It was good strong racing and Cam Bennett is a great supporter from Flying Start Syndications. We've had some top line group one horses for them.
"This horse has still got a lot in front of him but to do that today was a super win and a great job by the team.
"Benny Allen is doing a good job too."
Allen said he just arrived at the finish line in time.
"Just fell in," he admitted.
"We stepped away well. Ciaron was mindful to bounce him into the bridle. We did that early and they steadied up about the 700 (metre mark) and he got a bit keen so I was wide around the circle.
"It is fresher going out wide and he relished the conditions.
"I did think I had it.
"It's heavy out there for sure. It is very waterlogged.
"It is still safe conditions but I don't know if we want any more rain because visibility out there will be pretty tough."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.