A youth housing complex has celebrated a decade of helping to break the cycle of low income, homelessness and unemployment in the south-west.
Warrnambool's The Foyer has provided accommodation and support to nearly 130 young south-west residents aged between 16 and 25 at its Raglan Parade site since it first opened in 2013.
Amy Cumming, of Brophy Family and Youth Services, said The Foyer model had never been more important for young people to achieve their young goals.
"Without The Foyer there would be a lot of young people who aren't supported in our community," she said.
"The complex provides a really great, stable environment and a bit of an early-intervention approach for young people to reach their goals, whether that's getting their driver's licence or getting a job in disability. Without housing and stability, those things are really hard to do."
Ms Cumming said Brophy saw a gap in service need for people in the community 10 years ago and there was a lot of advocacy before getting The Foyer model off the ground in Warrnambool.
The Foyer housing model is a method of transitional housing for youth that originated in France after World War II.
Ms Cumming said it also involved an independent-living skills program focusing on growing and developing skills, education and employment pathways with accommodation attached.
"It is not just somewhere for people to live but a big program that is wrapped around that," she said.
She said residents must complete a Certificate I in Developing Independence which helps educate them in things like budgeting, taxes, cooking and building self esteem.
"That occurs in the first six months of the program and they then continue to work on their goals and the necessary steps to transition into the community," Ms Cumming said.
She said most residents stayed an average of 12 months at the complex.
Ms Cumming said while the region's housing crisis was making the transition process more difficult, the residents were strongly supported.
"Across the board in homelessness there's been an increase in challenges in where people exit and transition to as there's not really many (housing) options, there's really only share housing or private rentals," Ms Cumming said.
"The current cost of rentals is really hard and often there is stigma around young people applying for rentals so we work with them, connecting them with real estate agents and making sure their employment is secure."
Ms Cumming said a highlight of The Foyer was working alongside young people as they achieved their goals.
"We don't tell them what their goals need to be, we really just make the connections for them to happen," she said.
"The Foyer provides a really safe and stable place to be able to work on those goals and they're all really incredible young people who for whatever don't have a place to live but are doing amazing things."
