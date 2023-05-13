The Terang Mortlake Football Netball Club has banded together to complete a $440,000 rebuild of its toilet facilities.
Terang Recreation Reserve Committee of Management member Chris O'Connor said the old toilets and showers were no longer fit for purpose.
"They'd been built back in the late 70's, so there were tiles falling off and shower heads were breaking," he said.
"It just got to the stage where we were unable to keep repairing it."
Working closely with the club, the management committee applied for a grant last year to upgrade the facilities.
The club pitched in $80,000 to the works, with the Corangamite Shire matching its contribution.
The federal government covered the rest, pledging $280,000.
To keep costs down, club members did much of the demolition and construction themselves.
Six of the plumbers involved are club members and are employed by ex-player Will Kenna.
Mr Kenna's contract plumber was Michael Sargeant, who employs the club president Joel Crawley.
"Virtually all of the guys working on it were either players or ex-players," Mr O'Connor said.
"They got the job done and it was unbelievable."
Thanks to the efforts of the players and volunteers, the build was completed on time and under budget.
"It was built over the summer months, so demolition happened after the end of last season in October," Mr O'Connor said.
"Then it was completed and ready for use before the first game."
The new building has four toilets and six showers in both the men's and the women's and an ice bath.
Since the start of this year's season, the men's footy team have won their first three games.
"The numbers are good and they're very competitive," Mr O'Connor said.
"I believe they'll find themselves in the fight at the end of the year if they continue on like they are."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.