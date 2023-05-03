Driver freed from car, large tree cleared from road following crash

The Standard
Emergency services attend crash at Timboon-Nullawarre Road

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 10:30am
A man became trapped inside his car after a large tree fell in Timboon as wild weather lashed the region overnight on Tuesday.

