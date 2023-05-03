Driver freed from car, large tree cleared from road following crash

A man became trapped inside his car after a large tree fell in Timboon as wild weather lashed the region overnight on Tuesday.
A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokesperson said the agency responded to reports of a crash on Timboon-Nullawarre Road with a possible person trapped at 12.28am.
Five CFA vehicles responded, along with State Emergency Service volunteers, Ambulance Victoria and a Warrnambool police night-shift van.
The CFA spokesperson said the single occupant was removed from the car and transferred into the care of paramedics.
"CFA crews remained on scene while a large tree was removed and declared the scene safe at 2.28am."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the man believed to be in his 40s was treated for injuries to his hip and legs.
She said he was taken to South West Healthcare in a stable condition.
It came as the region was hit with wild winds and heavy ran overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
Warrnambool copped 27mm of rain to 9am with a peak wind gust of 72 km/h at 5.14am.
Port Fairy recorded 21mm of rain, Portland 18mm and Mortlake 11.4mm.
Warrnambool SES unit controller Andrew Miles said crews attended six call-outs between 6.30am and 10.15am, including three trees down and three calls for help due to building damage.
He said inclement weather caused roof sheets to come off a shed at a residential property at Balmoral Road, while roof tiles and a skylight were blown off at the other two homes.
Mr Miles said a tree fell at the intersection of Caramut Road and Raglan Parade, temporarily blocking traffic.
"There was also a tree down on Mortlake Road involving power lines," he said.
"We attended to make sure the area was safe until Powercor arrived."
