May Racing Carnival: Day two at Warrnambool

Rachael Houlihan
Rachael Houlihan
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:30pm
Last-minute outfit changes were conducted as punters rugged up in their winter woollies on day two of the TAB May Racing Carnival.

