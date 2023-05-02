The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Third car stolen from Warrnambool in just over a week

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A white Mazda CX-9, similar to this file image, was stolen from Warrnambool's Kielli Drive between 6pm and 8.30pm Tuesday evening. The vehicle registration is YOC-155.
A white Mazda CX-9, similar to this file image, was stolen from Warrnambool's Kielli Drive between 6pm and 8.30pm Tuesday evening. The vehicle registration is YOC-155.

A series of car thefts in Warrnambool has continued with a white Mazda CX-9 stolen from a Warrnambool address on Tuesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.