A series of car thefts in Warrnambool has continued with a white Mazda CX-9 stolen from a Warrnambool address on Tuesday evening.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said offenders entered a home in Kielli Drive, north Warrnambool, stole keys and then drove off in the $40,000 vehicle.
The registration plate number is YOC-155 and anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to immediately contact police.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the white Mazda was stolen between 6pm and 8.30pm Tuesday evening while the residents were not at their north Warrnambool home.
He requested that neighbours check their CCTV footage during that time and if they find anything suspicious contact the Warrnambool CIU (5560 1153) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Last week a white Nissan Navara utility - rego 1RE-8GD - was stolen from the Lady Bay apartments at the Warrnambool foreshore and the owner reported it stolen after returning home after the weekend.
A blue 2018 Mazda CX-7 was also stolen that Sunday from a Riverview Terrace home in east Warrnambool.
That vehicle - registration plate number AXH-289 - has not been recovered after offenders broke into a home while the residents slept, stole the keys and then drove away.
