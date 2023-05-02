The new foreshore amenities block is bridging the gap between Warrnambool's past and the present with timber from two historic structures incorporated into the design.
Timber beams from the former Edwards Bridge in South Warrnambool and restored Wollaston Bridge are now in place in the new facility on Pertobe Road.
Edwards Bridge - which had reached the end of its life span - was removed and replaced last year in a $4.6 million project.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the new toilet and shower block featuring the recycle timbers would be finished before the next tourist season.
"It's so exciting," Cr Arnott said.
"We've been screaming out for a new amenity block down here to service the community.
"This particular structure is just amazing.
"We've got beams from Wollaston Bridge and Edwards Bridge. They're over 128 years old so they've served the community really well and will continue to do so."
Cr Arnott said the structure was built to withstand the elements from being so close to the ocean.
"So it's very, very solid," she said.
The $814,000 amenity block replaces the old toilets at the entrance to McGennans car park.
It had also been designed with "passive surveillance" in mind so police driving around can look in and see if there was anyone loitering in the toilet block, Cr Arnott said.
"There is also 360-degree CCTV surveillance out the front," she said.
"Parents should feel a lot more at ease."
The security system was installed on Pertobe Road a few years ago but the design of the new toilet and shower block will make it safer.
The outdoor showers cater for all abilities, and will allow swimmers to have a warm shower.
"It's just a great facility," Cr Arnott said.
"Bring on summer."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
