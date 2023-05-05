The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New business offers childcare-like service for dogs in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vet nurse Evie Oliver with boxer Bruno and Doggy Kinder manager Matt Adams at the new Warrnambool business. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Vet nurse Evie Oliver with boxer Bruno and Doggy Kinder manager Matt Adams at the new Warrnambool business. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A new kinder service for dogs will soon open its doors in Warrnambool meeting a need that is already sparking interest among pet owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.