A new kinder service for dogs will soon open its doors in Warrnambool meeting a need that is already sparking interest among pet owners.
With a rise in dog ownership and anxiety on the rise for pooches as they are left on their own in the wake of the pandemic, the business saw a need in the market.
Doggy Kinder manager Matt Adams said the service would be open to all dog breeds and would provide an area where they can come and interact with other dogs.
"They'll learn more socialisation and play in a safe, controlled environment. They'll get walked as well," he said. "Some dogs suffer from anxiety and need more attention during the day when their owners are at work.
"It alleviates that stress. A bit like childcare. Some people treat their dogs as their children."
Mr Adams said it was an idea that had really taken off in the big cities.
"When you look in the big cities, it's huge. It's very popular," he said.
Mr Adams said pet ownership has increased "massively" and now that people were out of the house all day after the pandemic, some dogs were becoming anxious being on their own.
"They like to interact," he said.
Vet nurse Evie Oliver said there had been quite a bit of interest since the signage on the new business had gone up. "We get calls nearly every day from people driving by saying they want to be on the list," she said.
"Warrnambool's big enough now. There's a real demand for extra care."
While operating as a separate entity, the business does come under the umbrella of Lava Street Vet Clinic which now operates from Raglan Parade.
Ms Oliver said nursing staff would be rotated through the new business. "That's the idea, that we have experienced staff," she said.
"We make sure everyone is safe - an extra element of professional safety involved by using vets and nurses to assess them first. We're excited. It will be good once it gets up and running."
Mr Adams said people would be able to book their pet in for certain days, or all week, with the business operating Monday to Friday to fit in with people's work times.
The business will open its door as soon as the Warrnambool City Council gives it the final seal of approval.
