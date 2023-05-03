The Standard
Sicilian love story inspires art in new Warrnambool exhibition

By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 11:30am
Terang artist Irene Crusca with an oil painting featuring her mum Ofelia in a new exhibition at the F Project which traces the migrant story from Sicily to Australia. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Terang artist Irene Crusca with an oil painting featuring her mum Ofelia in a new exhibition at the F Project which traces the migrant story from Sicily to Australia. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

For years Ofelia Crusca was prevented from marrying the love of her life and now daughter Irene is bringing her migrant story from Sicily to Australia in the 1950s back to life in a new exhibition.

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

