For years Ofelia Crusca was prevented from marrying the love of her life and now daughter Irene is bringing her migrant story from Sicily to Australia in the 1950s back to life in a new exhibition.
The Terang artist and winner of the 2022 Warrnibald people's choice award is holding her first solo exhibition since 1986 at the F Project in Warrnambool's Timor Street with a series of oil paintings.
It was love at first sight for Ofelia and Tommaso when they met in the mid-1950s, but it was not a match that her father approved of, Irene said.
"They'd met and fallen passionately in love. My father had proposed to her...but her father had said 'no, he's not good enough'," she said. "It was very traditional in Sicily in those days.
"My father's father had come to my mother's house to speak to my mother's father to propose that they get married. He was rejected, which was really shocking for both my parents."
So Tommaso decided to follow in the footsteps of thousands of Italians at that time and emigrated to Australia believing he could make lots of money. "A few years later he wrote to my mother and said 'I'm not going to make money in a hurry. If you don't come here then this isn't going to work'," Irene said.
Ofelia still wasn't allowed to get married but when she got very sick with pneumonia, her brother - a doctor - convinced her father to let her marry.
The next morning, her mother found a letter from her father under her pillow saying he was sorry and giving her permission to go
While on opposite sides of the world, the couple married by proxy at a wedding held in Sicily before Ofelia boarded a ship to Australia where the couple reunited in April 1958.
Like many migrants who came to Australia, they struggled. "There was racism against the Italians at that time and against many migrants," Irene said.
"When she worked in Australia she was humiliated because she had to work in factories and couldn't speak a word of English and so was very isolated. But my mother was strong. I think that comes out in some of the work that I've done."
In 1965, the couple sold everything and moved back to Italy with their three children, but when they got there they realised they didn't fit in anymore and six months later returned to Australia.
"Mum would give us Italian lessons every week which came in handy when I won a scholarship to study art in Milan in 1989," she said.
After losing her mum in 2019 to dementia, Irene began exploring her connection to place which resulted in the exhibition called Terra Madre which translates to Mother Earth in English.
It features still life and portraits, not just of Ofelia but relics, trinkets and other items from her glory box.
"It's personal ... I've got things like a cake server she had, two dresses that were exquisite," Irene said
Her mother loved to write but, like a lot of women of that era, was pulled out of school at 15 to manage her father's electrical business.
"She lost the opportunity to become a writer ... her teachers begged her father to let her stay," Irene said.
But Ofelia did write a book about her life which Irene has used as the inspiration for her artwork. A two-minute video of her mum reading from her book will screen throughout the exhibition.
Ofelia penned the book while riding the bus to work at the factory each day as a way of grieving the loss of her own mother back in Sicily.
She had entered the book in a writing competition for migrant women and, at an event held at the National Gallery, came runner-up.
The exhibition runs until May 28 and official opening will be held on Saturday, May 6 between 6pm and 8pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.