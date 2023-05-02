Thousands of residents impacted by early morning electricity blackout

An electricity blackout impacted thousands of residents in Warrnambool early Wednesday morning.
Customers were alerted to the outage at 6.20am with Powercor stating it was expected to restore power to all residents by 9.30am.
A Powercor spokeswoman said more than 2000 customers were without power in Warrnambool after an outage due to a tree down in the Mortlake Road area.
Areas impacted included north Warrnambool, Bushfield and Panmure.
She said crews attended the scene and cleared the tree with power being restored about 7.45am.
The spokeswoman said crews were monitoring the weather conditions in the south-west and would be ready to respond quickly if needed.
"We always remind customers to prepare for outages in inclement weather like this morning," she said.
Until 7am Warrnambool had 22.6mm of rain since Tuesday morning.
It is the second day of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival with Racing Victoria stewards confirming this morning that the Wednesday meeting would go ahead despite the weather conditions.
