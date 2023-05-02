The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Warrnambool had more than 2000 customers listed as being without power

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of residents impacted by early morning electricity blackout
Thousands of residents impacted by early morning electricity blackout

An electricity blackout impacted thousands of residents in Warrnambool early Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.