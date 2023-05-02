UPDATED, Wednesday, 7.45am:
Racing Victoria stewards have decided this morning that the Warrnambool May Carnival Wednesday meeting will go ahead.
They said despite 14mm of rain on the track overnight and early Wednesday morning that the Warrnambool racecourse surface was safe for racing.
"Stewards have inspected the surface and said it was safe for racing," a spokesman said.
"There will be another inspection before the first race today (11.20am).
"Stewards are confident the surface is safe for racing and the worst of the weather is now behind us after a heavy storm early this morning."
On Tuesday, after race nine, the track was downgraded from a heavy 8 to a heavy 10 and at that time there had been officially 5.8mm of rain.
Jockeys were already looking for better ground in the middle of the track and Lindsey Smith's Summit Queen came down the extreme outside to win the last.
Overnight there's been another 16.8mm of rain at Warrnambool's official weather station at the Mailors Flat airport.
At 7.30am it was still raining heavily in Warrnambool.
Traditionally the carnival would be expected to go on regardless of the weather, but with strict health and safety protocols now in place that's no longer the case with race meetings regularly called off.
Just last week jockey Dean Holland died in a fall at Donald and Racing Victoria has the highest safety standards for riders and horses.
The main fear is surface water on the track.
If the meeting was to be called off it would be the first time the carnival missed a race day since the Thursday in 1971, when the races were cancelled due to heavy rain.
Even if the meeting does proceed there is expected to be plenty of discussion between the jockeys after the first race regarding the track surface and safety.
In addition to the wet, the bureau issued a severe weather warning at 10.30pm Monday, at 4.47am Tuesday and again at 6.51am for damaging winds across coastal south-west Victoria, including Warrnambool.
Wind speeds in the region peaked at Mount William overnight at 95km/h, 91 at Portland and 72 at Warrnambool's official weather station at the Mailors Flat airport.
There's also a gale marine wind warning in place and a sheep weather alert for south-west farmers.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 17 degrees on Tuesday.
It will be partly cloudy with a very high chance of showers, becoming less likely this afternoon.
There's the chance of a thunderstorm early this morning and damaging winds possible during the morning and afternoon.
Winds will be westerly 40 to 50 km/h tending south-westerly 30 to 45 km/h in the middle of the day then decreasing to 20 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises that a strong cold front is moving across western parts of the state this morning, moving through to eastern parts during the afternoon.
There's a strong westerly air flow ahead of the cold front which will shift south-westerly behind the front in the gusty post-frontal airmass over western districts early this morning, before extending to central and eastern parts of the state during the early afternoon.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/hr with damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/hr are also likely over parts of the south-west district early this morning.
Winds are expected to ease in the west of the state and over Alpine areas early this afternoon, before easing over central and eastern areas by the early evening.
Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Portland, Geelong, Wonthaggi, Morwell, Traralgon, Sale, Moe, Mallacoota and Falls Creek.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
