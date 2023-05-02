Leading Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has led in three winners after two days of the carnival while fellow local trainer Lindsey Smith has had one winner but both are hoping to finish the 2023 edition with a bang on Thursday.
Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy gives a great insight into their key hopes on the final day.
VANGUARD (race seven): He's been set for the Grand Annual Steeplechase after having no luck last year.
We're really happy with his Annual preparation. Hoping he has better luck this year.
HURRY CANE (race seven): Loves wet tracks. He's got conditions to suit and being on minimum weight should help his hopes.
GLASSEY MISS (race eight): Resumes here. May need this outing.
Think she's in for a good campaign.
AURORA'S SYMPHONY (race nine): He's a doubt on a heavy track.
EXTRA ELUSIVE (race nine): Tinkered with his gear from his last run.
Blinkers first time which could help.
BAZINI (race nine): He loves wet tracks. Big run in the Terang Cup last time.
Has to be considered a good light-weight each-way hope.
BEST BEST: At each-way odds I think Bazini is a good chance in the Warrnambool Cup but we have a few other runners who have hopes.
POWER MISSILE (race two): Got good form leading into this race.
Biggest concern could be the real heavy going but we've got a good opinion of the horse.
STRIPPED BACK (race three): Resumes here. Got good wet track form.
Must be considered a good each-way hope.
GLITTER 'N' GOLD (race nine): Going to start at nice odds in the cup. I don't think she's the roughest.
BEST BET: I think Glitter 'N' Gold is probably a good each-way chance in the cup.
