Symon Wilde, Lindsey Smith stables provide tips for 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival's final day

By Tim Auld
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:22pm, first published May 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith was all smiles on day one after leading in the race 10 winner. Picture by Sean McKenna
Leading Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has led in three winners after two days of the carnival while fellow local trainer Lindsey Smith has had one winner but both are hoping to finish the 2023 edition with a bang on Thursday.

