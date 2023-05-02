For Tasmanian trainer Scott Brunton, winning at Warrnambool means more to him than meets the eye.
Brunton, who spent part of his youth growing up at Killarney, had a visceral reaction after his mare Verbano saluted on the opening day of the Warrnambool Racing Carnival.
"It's a massive thing to win at the 'Bool," Brunton told The Standard.
"I actually spent four or five years here when I was a young kid, growing up out at Killarney at a place called Survey Lane.
"When we moved here, Mum and Dad had declared bankruptcy so to come back here all these years later and have success here is a great feeling for me because it's a sign of when times were bad but times aren't so bad now.
"We moved to Tasmania (in 1994) - Mum and Dad worked hard and made a new life for us, and this is the result of that."
Brunton, who trained the 2013 Warrnambool Cup winner Banco Mo with his father David, said he had decided to bring a team across the Bass Strait this year following the death of much-loved jockey Dean Holland, whose funeral is scheduled for Monday.
Holland, who rode numerous winners at Warrnambool, had also steered several winners for Brunton.
"I did a bit of soul searching," the trainer said. "We went from two horses to seven horses and it's a big thrill.
"I'll be here to see him (Holland) off on Monday."
Meanwhile, leading Tasmanian jockey David Pires celebrated his first-ever win at Warrnambool on Verbano, in what was his very first ride at the iconic carnival.
Pires settled the $19.80-chance Verbano near the tail of the field in the benchmark-70 handicap race over 1200 metres before looking for fresh ground rounding the home turn. They came down the middle of the track to finish 1.25 lengths clear of the John Allen-ridden Cardigan Queen.
"Her form was pretty good in Tasmania and she obviously likes the heavy going," Pires said.
"I walked the track with Scotty a couple of races prior to that big downpour and I thought the middle was the place to be."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
