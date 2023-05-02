Three fire trucks have been sent to an incident on Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road after a wood chipper was discovered on fire.
A CFA spokesperson said emergency services from Bessiebelle arrived at 3:32pm and are still onsite dealing with the fire.
"They're containing it at the moment and will remain on scene to ensure it doesn't reignite," they said.
While it's not under control at this stage, the fire has been contained.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.
Machine-related fires prompted a recent warning from the CFA for farmers to take precautions with their equipment.
A harvester fire in January led to 10 hectares of wheat crop burning down in Hexham.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.