Warrnambool student wins Lions Australia National Public Speaking Title

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
Brauer College year 12 student Sienna Gladstone, from Warrnambool, won the 2023 Lions Australia National Public Speaking Title in Queensland this week. Her speech tackled family violence and its long-term impact on young lives. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Brauer College year 12 student Sienna Gladstone, from Warrnambool, won the 2023 Lions Australia National Public Speaking Title in Queensland this week. Her speech tackled family violence and its long-term impact on young lives. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool's Sienna Gladstone has won the Lions Australia National Public Speaking Title at a prestigious event in Queensland.

