Warrnambool's Sienna Gladstone has won the Lions Australia National Public Speaking Title at a prestigious event in Queensland.
The Brauer College student represented Victoria in the national Lions Youth of the Year competition this week,
Her topic, colour the conversation - the colour theory of domestic violence tackles family violence and its long-term impact on young lives.
Sienna, 18, presented her speech at club, regional, district and state level before the Gold Coast national final.
There are two awards at the event, the public speaking section which Sienna won, while Fred Kearney from New South Wales was awarded Youth of the Year.
Sienna said she was very excited to win. "I didn't think I would win it," Sienna said. "The competition was amazing, all of the other contestants are so incredibly talented."
At the competition Sienna was asked two impromptu questions - is artificial intelligence friend or foe? And if you were a global influencer what would you do?
Sienna said her confidence had grown throughout the competition, as had her execution and delivery, especially when answering the impromptu questions which she found "quite challenging" and made her nervous.
"I just love doing it," she said. "I don't do it for the awards or the naming, I do it because I genuinely love doing it and I love speaking about important issues. When I won I was very appreciative and aware of my privilege to be able to talk about such an important issue."
Sienna's highlight was meeting other young people and learning from the experience, thanking Brauer College and Lions for their support.
Brauer College acting principal Carlos Lopez said Sienna was a committed public speaking participant, role model and mentor who successfully managed her year 12 studies while also competing.
"We continue to be proud of what Sienna has achieved and the way she represents Brauer College," Mr Lopez said.
