The re-introduction of a section to the Warrnambool Show will shine a light on south-west producers.
The show will run on October 29 with a new gourmet hub filled with south-west produced food and beverages.
Warrnambool Show secretary Lynn Lyles said she was inspired by the return of the Warrnambool Home Brew Association, which last ran about six years ago.
"We've chosen an area that is ideal so I thought 'wouldn't it be great to showcase the local producers'," Ms Lyles said.
"We have lots of new local breweries, bouquet beers and wineries."
The committee has made a call out for producers to join the dedicated indoor pavilion catering to tastings, sampling and selling, alongside demonstrations and workshops.
Ms Lyles said about eight years ago local produce was showcased at the showgrounds' Wannon Room.
"A lot has changed since then in what we're producing locally," she said.
Ms Lyles said she was proud of the produce growing on south-west farms, some running as family businesses.
"I think it's the right time to showcase," Ms Lyles said.
She said the committee were also looking at approaching a south-west chef to do a demonstration using local produce.
"It's just something totally different for the show - a new element," Ms Lyles said.
While the show has run for almost 170 years, the committee member said it was good to introduce new things.
"I think you just adjust to the changes in the world and keep it relevant to what's happening around you," Ms Lyles said.
She said the show had to reflect the community of the time.
"You get positive feedback, so you feel like you're going in the right direction," Ms Lyles said.
"We're keeping the traditional but we're just involving a few more things that are more modern - that give it that modern element too."
Anyone looking for more information or to register interest in becoming part of the gourmet hub contact the Warrnambool Show Office via phone on 5562 4644 or on email at warrnamboolshow@bigpond.com.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
