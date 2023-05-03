The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Mixed injury news as Warrnambool Mermaids prepare for crunch Big V match

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerging Warrnambool Mermaids gun Paiyton Noonan will miss an extended period of the season with injury. Picture by Meg Saultry
Emerging Warrnambool Mermaids gun Paiyton Noonan will miss an extended period of the season with injury. Picture by Meg Saultry

Warrnambool Mermaids mentor Lee Primmer has confirmed his playing group is battling a wave of injuries but remains confident his Big V women's championship winning unit has the depth in its ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.