Warrnambool Mermaids mentor Lee Primmer has confirmed his playing group is battling a wave of injuries but remains confident his Big V women's championship winning unit has the depth in its ranks.
The Mermaids take on bottom-placed Warrandyte at home on Saturday night, with several starting team members either confirmed out or in doubt for the clash.
Gun recruit Tyleah Barr will miss another one to two games as she battles an ankle injury, with the Portland-based teenager hopefully not far away.
"She's been to the physio, they said two to three weeks initially so she's had one already so won't be in this week," Primmer said.
"We're hopeful she'll be available the following week against Chelsea."
Primmer confirmed Elise Thurman (concussion) and skipper Molly McKinnon were doubtful and would be given until later in the week to prove fitness for the match, while Paiyton Noonan is in a moon boot and is going to be looked at by a surgeon.
"(Elise) plays a bit of footy for Hamilton and got a concussion there," he said.
"She's still not 100 per cent so we'll be cautious with her obviously. If she's not right we'll give her another week.
"Molly McKinnon is another and we'll wait and see. She was in hospital so 50-50 for this week and Paiyton is in a moon boot so won't be playing obviously."
The championship winning mentor said he expected young gun Molly McLaren to increase her minutes as the season goes on after making a successful return in last weekend's win against Craigeburn.
"She hasn't played since early February and played four minutes last Saturday night.
"She's had back and leg issues and while it's not 100 per cent still we're working with her. Two years ago, she was averaging 12 points a game and is an important player.
"She's had a bit of bad luck but she'll play and we'll take it slowly with her this season and increase her minutes."
Primmer added while injuries hurt he was thrilled with how the group responded.
"It's not ideal, we had five out of our best 12 out last Saturday night against Craigeburn so in that context it was a pretty good win," he said.
"We'll back them in to do it again this week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.