Good family home in central location | House of the Week

A three-bedroom home at 9 Nelson Street in Warrnambool offers the "complete package", according to real estate agent Brian Hancock from Brian O'Halloran & Co Real Estate.
Brian says its best features are location, and the "good sound home" itself.
"It's a great opportunity for someone to buy a central family home, and it was recently extended and renovated just a few years ago," he says.
"It's in a great location, but more importantly, it's on a nice flat block as well."
This brick home is situated on a huge 842 m2 block with easy access concrete driveway.
Boasting a north facing front of house, the living room has gas central heating and air conditioning, and access through to a spacious extended kitchen with dishwasher, open plan dining, and a second living sitting room with built-in office nook.
Brian says the windows are aluminium and the front ones are double glazed.
"There is an updated kitchen and the living/dining area overlooks the backyard and the shed," he says.
"There are also lovely polished hardwood timber floors."
This well-presented home has two bathrooms, separate laundry and rear verandah.
Brian described the property as a "walk-in and live" type home and only the décor would need changing if someone wanted to add their own touch.
The rear large open backyard hosts a separate 12.4m x 7.8m garage/workshop or gym, and at the front is an extensive concreted area for extra off-street parking space.
Brian says this would be ideal for storing a caravan or multiple vehicles, or if someone with older kids owns cars.
He says the home had an open day last week which was well attended, and that there was another one today (Saturday, May 6).
"The majority of people who have come to look at the house so far has been younger families wanting to move into the area because it's close to all the sporting facilities and also Warrnambool College."
The house is also conveniently located in close proximity to Reid oval, City Memorial Bowls Club and the Central Business District.
There is plenty on offer at 9 Nelson Street!
