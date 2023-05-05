The Standard
May 6 2023 - 9:00am
Good family home in central location | House of the Week
  • 9 Nelson Street, Warrnambool
  • BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
  • Auction on Saturday, May 27 (on site)
  • Agency: Brian O,Halloran & Co Real Estate
  • Agent: Brian Hancock, 0408 529 580
  • Inspect: Saturday May 6, 11am to 11.45am

A three-bedroom home at 9 Nelson Street in Warrnambool offers the "complete package", according to real estate agent Brian Hancock from Brian O'Halloran & Co Real Estate.

