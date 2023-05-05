A book 30 years in the making is shedding new light on an aboriginal protectorate in the Western District who was ostracised for his advocacy.
Interest in Terang resident Harold Eller's novel Silence Is Consent drove the teacher-turned-author to quickly increase the number of copies four-fold.
The fictionalised tale set in the south-west - then the Port Phillip District of the Colony of New South Wales - follows the real exploits of assistant protector of Aborigines Charles Sievwright during the 1840s.
Eller said he aimed to bring justice to Mr Sievwright, who he said was "misunderstood" and "ostracised" for carrying out his duties.
"Sievwright was an ex-army officer who tried to get the instigators of crimes into court on several occasions," he said.
"He was punished for that and he was very badly treated. The government didn't help him, the supplies given to him didn't even include a tent or a horse - how are you supposed to do your duties properly with those?
"He had to beg and borrow from various officials."
Eller said Mr Sievwright remained determined despite the challenges, inspiring the novel's title.
"If something isn't right, you have a choice - to speak up or not to speak up," he said.
"The silence implies you agree with it, it also means intimidation - that you're too scared to speak up.
"There were probably settlers who were very much against how the Aborigines were being treated, but the pressure on them from the community was that great that if they spoke up, they'd be attacked."
Eller's novel - available at Collins Bookstore Warrnambool, Terang Newsagency, Mortlake post office and the Camperdown Newsagency - was officially launched at the Commercial Hotel on Friday.
