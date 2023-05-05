The Standard
Terang author sheds light on region's dark history in fictionalised novel 'Silence Is Consent'

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 6 2023 - 8:00am
Terang author Harold Eller with his new novel, Silence Is Consent, which launched this week. The book tells a fictionalised account of Western District assistant protector of Aborigines Charles Sievwright in the 1840s. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A book 30 years in the making is shedding new light on an aboriginal protectorate in the Western District who was ostracised for his advocacy.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

