Attending the "legendary" 'Bool has been on Rodney Glascott's and Duncan Brown's bucket list for more than 40 years and this week their dream was finally realised.
The mates from Melbourne arrived in the city on Monday night and were looking forward to watching the May carnival's racing and socialising during the week.
Most of all they're excited to watch the renowned Brierly Steeplechase and the Grand Annual Steeplechase with thousands of others atop the course's infamous hill.
They said a colleague the pair worked with in the early '80s from Warrnambool encouraged them to attend and "strongly promoted it".
"He's been trying to get me to come ever since, for 40 years," Mr Glascott, of Parkdale, said.
"It's a legend of Warrnambool, the three-day carnival," Mr Glascott added.
Mr Brown, from Blackburn, has watched the carnival on television over the years and said it was a dream to make the pilgrimage to Warrnambool.
"I remember watching it when I was at school with Dad a long time ago, and the boys used to talk it up," Mr Brown said.
"It's on the bucket list and after COVID you've got to make the most of these things."
They were joined by long-time carnival lovers Peter Consolino, from St Andrews Beach, who was returning after 20 years and Mark Mitvalsky, from Newport, who was at the event for the first time in 15 years.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.