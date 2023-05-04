Stricter vaping legislation is only part of the solution to address widespread use, according to Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Centre operations manager Mark Powell.
Health Minister Mark Butler announced new measures, including stronger legislation, enforcement, education, and support to tackle recreational vaping on Tuesday.
However, Mr Powell said legislation was only part of the solution.
"It's a complex issue and I think legal sanctions are an important part of the discussion but we should also look at the drivers behind why people take up vaping," Mr Powell said.
"For long-term cigarette smokers vaping might offer a way to change their smoking behaviour with a view to ultimately quit, however for young people staring smoking I am certainly in favour of limiting access to vaping.
"The propensity to develop a nicotine dependence appears higher given the ease of vaping compared with cigarettes and in many cases people will smoke more vapes than cigarettes."
Mr Powell said it was concerning a high number of young people had taken up vaping.
"My other concern is the information around effects of vaping is still an emerging area of research and therefore still some risk for longer-term impacts," he said.
Mr Powell said the use of vapes was a growing concern for south-west school leaders and publicans.
"At WRAD Health we have a range of supports available for anyone wanting to reduce or stop their use of nicotine and would encourage people with concerns to contact WRAD Health to speak with one of our AOD clinicians or to see our medical team," he said.
"Tobacco smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death and disease in Australia and I am uncertain as to how vaping will impact this fact."
Mr Butler said on Tuesday the industry's hold on children and teenagers "must end".
The allowed concentration and volume of nicotine will be reduced and all single-use, disposable vapes will be banned.
Vapes will also be locked out of retail settings, ending the current availability in convenience stores.
"Vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit," Mr Butler said.
"It was not sold as a recreational product - especially not one for our kids. But that is what it has become: the biggest loophole in Australian history."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
