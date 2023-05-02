CLOSER: Expect some news about former top trainer Darren Weir's career in the near future.
Sources say Racing Victoria stewards requested further information which has been provided. Watch this space.
WINNERS: Passionate racing fan Denis Foley and his wife Janice made a habit of getting into the winners circle on the first day of the carnival.
The Ballarat couple had shares in three of the ten winners on the program.
There winners were Impulsar trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Widdzz trained by Henry Dwyer and Independent Road from the David and JD Hayes stable. Foley said he had been lucky to have had the services of various trainers. He said since they lived in Ballarat they tried to use trainers from there.
LOSING: Bookies copped a battering at the hands of punters on Tuesday.
Leading rails bookie David McLaughlin said plenty of well-backed runners were successful.
The day started off grim with three well-backed maiden hurdle winners. However, it finished up even bleaker for the satchel swingers when Summit Queen was heavily backed from $9 to $5.50 to win the last race and duly saluted.
He said the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained horses has a strong following, especially at the May Racing Carnival.
LOCALS: Warrnambool trainers had a big day on Tuesday. Symon Wilde, with two winners, was the best of the locals, while Matthew Williams and Lindsey Smith also had winners.
READY: Popular New Zealand trainer John Wheeler was happy with the run of his jumper Abacus in the Brierly. Wheeler will be chasing his sixth Grand Annual Steeplechase victory on Thursday with Abacus.
FINED: Top jumps jockey Steven Pateman was fined $750 by stewards for a whip infringement on Impulsar in the maiden hurdle.
