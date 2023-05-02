TOP Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith are giving The Standard readers a great insight into their runners over the carnival this week.
Both stables have numerous runners on Wednesday.
Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy gives us the good oil on some of their hopes.
SACRED EAGLE (race one): Debut run here. We think with time he'll develop into a handy horse but we're expecting a forward showing from here.
ACTAEON (race two): Resumes here. Trialled up well. Nice three-year-old.
SPARE COIN (race two): Another young horse we have a good opinion of going forward.
SUNFISH (race two): Will keep a close eye on the weather before making a decision about running on Wednesday.
COUNT ZERO (race four): Tough stayer. Good 'chase winner last time.
UNDER THE BRIDGE (race four): Going well should be competitive in this.
TOLEMAC (race four): Schooled up well for this race.
DEIFIC (race five): Resumes here. Honest but may need this outing.
FABALOT (race six): This looks a bit tough.
INN KEEPER (race eight): Set for this race. Love it wet.
LITERATI (race nine): Improved since the first-up run.
POWER OF SONG (race nine): Dual acceptances.
MISTER ME (race nine): Wide gate makes it tough here.
BEST BET: We like Literati. Should improve with one run back under the belt.
WOODLINE (race three): First starter. May need more time.
SABAR (race seven): This could be a bit short.
SACRED PALACE (race eight): Four runs this time in have been consistent. Thought would run well here.
OUTBACK JACK (race nine): Resumes here. Goes good fresh.
I SEE YOU COMING (race 10): Strong form coming into this race. BEST BET: Outback Jack will run well.
