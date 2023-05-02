The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer Daniel Bowman chasing maiden feature flat race win at 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival

By Tim Auld
Updated May 2 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman has always wanted to win a feature flat race at his home-town carnival. The group 1-winning trainer gets his chance on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.