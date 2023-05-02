POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman has always wanted to win a feature flat race at his home-town carnival. The group 1-winning trainer gets his chance on Wednesday.
Bowman hopes the consistent Outlaws Revenge, who has lightweight jockey Dean Yendall on board, can break his feature flat carnival drought in the $200,000 Midfield Group Wangoom Handicap.
"I think all local trainers would love to win either the Warrnambool Cup or Wangoom Handicap and I reckon I've got my chance with Outlaws Revenge in the Wangoom," Bowman told The Standard.
"It looks a hard race. Outlaws Revenge ran well at his first start for me at Sandown. I was very happy with that run.
"He finished the race off strongly and showed he's got plenty of ability. It's great to have Dean in the saddle.
"Dean's got a great record around Warrnambool which can be a real advantage, especially after there's been about 18 races run on the track by the time of the running of the Wangoom."
Bowman predicted Outlaws Revenge would be better suited to races over 1400 metres in the future.
"The 1200 metres of the Wangoom is right for him now but I reckon in the future he'll run a strong 1400 metres going forward," he said.
"Since the Sandown run I think we've improved the fitness of Outlaws Revenge but we've also tried to keep him fresh."
Outlaws Revenge is the $6 favourite for the Wangoom while It'sourtime, Chief Altony and Taunting have been well supported in the market.
