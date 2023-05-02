SUPERSTAR jumper Saunter Boy is ready to win back-to-back Sovereign Resort Galleywood Hurdles, according to champion trainer Ciaron Maher.
Saunter Boy will once again have top jumps jockey Steve Pateman in the saddle when he lines up against eight rivals in Wednesday's $175,000 feature jumps race on the big 10-race program.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, can't fault the 10-year-old's condition as he is chasing his 11th jumps victory from 15 starts.
"Saunter Boy is spot on," the Winslow training export told The Standard.
"It's no secret we love trying to win the jumps features at Warrnambool and the Galleywood is one of the big ones to win over the carnival.
"I can't fault the condition of Saunter Boy. It may sound strange to say but I think Saunter Boy is more seasoned this year.
"He's got an incredible jumps record. I've got to rank him up there with the best jumpers that have been through our stable. He just puts 100 per cent into his races."
Saunter Boy will join Sylvan Heights in Galleywood Hurdle history as the only two horses to win the jumps feature back-to-back if he's successful on Wednesday.
"It'll be a great achievement if Saunter Boy can win another Galleywood," Maher said. "There's been a lot of good hurdlers who have tried to win the race and haven't.
"Steve has a great record on Saunter Boy. He's got an incredible association with the horse. There's no need for me to give Steve instructions on how to ride Saunter Boy.
"Steve's a world-class jumps jockey."
Maher said Saunter Boy came in well for the Galleywood under the set weights and penalty conditions.
"Saunter Boy carried 70.5 kilograms to win the Galleywood last year and this year he's got 71kg," he said.
Saunter Boy meets Blanford Lad who looks to be his main danger better at the weights for their last start Bourke Hurdle run.
"If we get beat I will not be crying about the weights."
Early betting markets rate Saunter Boy a $2.10 chance to win the Galleywood.
